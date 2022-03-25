OnePlus confirms a new 4K smart UHD TV along with OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Z2

As expected, OnePlus will launch a new 4K smart UHD TV along with OnePlus 10 Pro. The new smart TV, Y1S Pro, is expected to come to customers on March 31 with OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver edition. These OnePlus products will be unveiled at 7:30 pm IST. The 43 inch 4K smart UHD TV, Y1S Pro, comes as an extension to its recently launched smart TVs, Y1S and Y1S Edge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As expected, OnePlus will launch a new 4K smart UHD TV along with OnePlus 10 Pro. The new smart TV, Y1S Pro, is expected to come to customers on March 31 with OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver edition. These OnePlus products will be unveiled at 7:30 pm IST. The 43 inch 4K smart UHD TV, Y1S Pro, comes as an extension to its recently launched smart TVs, Y1S and Y1S Edge.

OnePlus introduced two new smart TVs last month in the budget segment and under its existing Y-series to the affordable buyers. Available in 32 and 43 inches, these smart TVs boasts features like Android TV 11, Gamma engine and Dolby support. The larger screen size which is Y1S Edge also gets TUV Rheinland support for eye protection.

The new 4K UHD smart TV, Y1S Pro, is going to get similar features like TUV Rheinland protection, Dolby Atmos and Android TV 11. It is expected that Y1S Pro will get a similar 24W output speakers. It will come in 43 inch size. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband will be launched on March 31 along with company’s flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro. The Bullets Z2 can be easily worn around the neck that makes it comfortable to carry along even in crowded places.

Meanwhile, all eyes expect the OnePlus 10 Pro that will be launched along with Bullets Wireless Z2 on March 31, 7:30 pm IST.

OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone from OnePlus to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to run on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro will get a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus 10 Pro will use triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro will get a 32MP selfie camera.

These products are likely to retail via Amazon, its offline stores and on companuy's website.

