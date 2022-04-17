As we did tell you before, OnePlus has finally announced a new TWS earbuds along with Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G. All these products will be launched on April 28, 7:00 pm IST, through its social media platforms and YouTube. The new earbuds would probably land in the affordable segment of under ₹3,000.

“Something loud, beautiful, and very Nord is dropping soon," tweeted OnePlus India tonight. The Chinese smartphone maker did launch a new necklace headphone last month, Bullets Z2, along with OnePlus 10 Pro. With that, it also launched the Silver edition of the Buds Pro but in the premium segment of earbuds.

Now, this new TWS is expected to feature ambient ANC with dynamic drivers.

OnePlus will launch 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with the earbuds strengthening its premium and mid-segment portfolio. OnePlus 10R 5G is the toned version of 10 Pro while the CE 2 Lite is the watered down version of Nord CE 2 launched in February this year.

OnePlus 10R will come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max chipset with a 150W fast charger which will be the first in any OnePlus device. It will feature a 4,500mAh battery. The new charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R 5G's battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will get a 33W charger coupled with a 5,000mAh battery. Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it.

For photography, Nord CE 2 Lite could use a 64MP main lens along with two supportive lenses in the form of macro and depth sensors. It is expected to ship with 16MP selfie lens.