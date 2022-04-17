OnePlus confirms a new TWS with Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R will come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max chipset with a 150W fast charger which will be the first in any OnePlus device. It will feature a 4,500mAh battery. The new charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims. The new charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims.