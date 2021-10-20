Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus , on Wednesday elevated Navnit Nakra as its India CEO and Head of OnePlus India region operations.

As part of this new senior leadership role, Nakra will spearhead the company's business operations and overall strategy for the India region, a statement said.

OnePlus is among the fastest growing smartphone brand in the premium segment in India. It has expanded its verticals beyond to smart TV, wearables and audio devices.

Nakra, who was previously serving as the Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Sales in India, joined the company in February last year.

“Navnit has successfully led the strategy and sales operations at OnePlus India, and our team has gained immense growth under his leadership. India continues to be an important market for OnePlus, and we continue to focus on our India community's needs as we work towards building a newer, more innovative ecosystem of products and services," Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus and Chief Product Officer of OPPO, said.

He exuded confidence that Nakra will play a pivotal role in leading the future business operations effectively in the region.

“With the next phase of growth, I am excited for the opportunity to further drive the growth of OnePlus, as we continue to deliver the best of our flagship technology and build our affordable premium ecosystem portfolio to bring cutting-edge products to our community in India," Nakra said.

Since last year, OnePlus has been actively investing in its India workforce with recent appointments and hiring of several senior leaders across marketing, strategy, government relations and human resources, as well as offline and online sales divisions.

The company has also onboarded several young graduates through active campus placement efforts across colleges including IITs, IIMs, and NITs, to foster and groom young talent in India, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

