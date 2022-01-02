OnePlus 10 series expected launch date, price, features. All you need to know

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus might launch OnePlus 10 series on January 11, claims report. The Chinese company had already announced its plans to introduce their next premium flagship smartphone last month. The OnePlus 10 series will be launched in China first and may come to other markets including India later. Pete Lau, the CEO and co-founder of OnePlus disclosed the company’s plan on December 21 to launch OnePlus 10 series. The series might consists of the basic OnePlus 10 and the Pro variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus might launch OnePlus 10 series on January 11, claims report. The Chinese company had already announced its plans to introduce their next premium flagship smartphone last month. The OnePlus 10 series will be launched in China first and may come to other markets including India later. Pete Lau, the CEO and co-founder of OnePlus disclosed the company’s plan on December 21 to launch OnePlus 10 series. The series might consists of the basic OnePlus 10 and the Pro variant.

OnePlus 10 series will feature Qualcomm’s newly announced chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphones will be coupled with a minimum of 8GB RAM, the higher version could go upto 12GB. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

OnePlus 10 series will feature Qualcomm’s newly announced chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphones will be coupled with a minimum of 8GB RAM, the higher version could go upto 12GB. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apart from that, the OnePlus 10 series will also come with Android 12 out of the box. It is guessed that these punch hole display smartphones will ship with 4,500mAh battery and a 60W fast charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For photography, OnePlus might load it with 50MP main Sony lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP mono sensor. The selfie lens could be of 32MP. It will be interesting to see whether OnePlus carries along with the Hasselblad camera branding in OnePlus 10 series or not. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

For content, OnePlus 10 series is expected to feature a 6.78 inch AMOLED display. With these expected features, the OnePlus 10 series might see a price tag beyond ₹60k in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}