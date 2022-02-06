OnePlus gears for smart TVs launch in India. Expected features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus is going to strengthen its smart TV line up in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has teased two new smart TVs for the Indian market. Named as OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge, these smart TVs are expected to launch in this month itself. The company has already created the Notify me page for it. OnePlus is said to launch the bezel-less smart TVs having Dolby Sound and vision support. OnePlus Y smart TV comes under the affordable category.

It is expected that the Y1S and Y1S Edge will be among the hot-selling sizes of 32-43 inches and the prices will vary according to it. It already has a Y-series 32-inch smart TV selling around ₹16,499.

It is expected that the Y1S and Y1S Edge will be among the hot-selling sizes of 32-43 inches and the prices will vary according to it. It already has a Y-series 32-inch smart TV selling around ₹16,499.

OnePlus Y1S and Y1S Edge will see features such as Android 11, 20W sound support and Dolby Atmos support to highlight a few. These smart TVs will be HDR 10+ supportive as well. Feature like Netflix, Amazon will also be available in these smart TVs.

It is believed that OnePlus might keep one TV, Y1S, for the online sale and the Y1S Edge for offline retails. Traditionally, OnePlus sells smart TVs and mobile phones on Amazon in India.

OnePlus in India sells smart TVs under three categories; Q for the premium, U in the mid premium and Y series for the affordable categories.

