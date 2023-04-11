Sales for the two much-awaited OnePlus products – the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 – are starting on April 11 and we couldn’t be more excited. Both the new gadgets promise an upgrade on the fast and smooth OnePlus experience for users and are available at a special launch offer. Those buying the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on April 11 can get the OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth ₹2,299 free of cost till the stock lasts.

Read on to know about the larger than life specifications of the new launches.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G brings a bigger, better OnePlus Nord Core Edition experience – with an upgraded battery, camera, performance and entertainment.

Larger than life camera: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a massive 108 MP Camera System and 9-in-1 pixel binning to give you photos that are brighter, clearer and more natural. Its inbuilt Electronic Image Stabilization (ESI) technology enables you to shoot with enhanced detail and clarity even in low light and you can catch faraway objects – faces, flowers, et all, with utmost clarity using the 3X Lossless Zoom. The smartphone also has additional features like an upgraded Portrait Mode with a 2MP depth-assist camera, which adjusts the depth of field for life-like clarity while using the rear camera, or filters like bokeh and effects that enhance the photos even further. You can bring your creative side out with a diverse line-up of video modes – like Slow Motion Video to capture high-resolution action shots or Dual View Video mode to shoot Vlogs using both front and rear camera views at the same time.

Larger than life battery: One of the biggest upgrades on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is the massive 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, which is usually only found in OnePlus flagship smartphone models. This boosts the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. So for an entire day, you can take photos and videos, chat and stream your favourite movies and OTT shows without worrying about it running out. The smartphone offers a low-temperature charging experience, with 12 built-in temperature sensors that work in the background as the smartphone charges to keep it cool. In addition, a Smart Battery Health Engine improves the lifespan and preserves the capacity of the phone’s battery. This provides smart, adaptive charging that matches your charging and sleeping patterns to prevent overcharging and premature ageing, thereby increasing its lifespan by up to 4 years of daily charging.

Larger than life performance: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset which enhances its performance as you put the smartphone to different kinds of uses, whether it is gaming, streaming or productivity. The smartphone upgrades the fast and smooth OnePlus device experience with a robust GPU, increased power efficiency and dual 5G mode network support with Wi-Fi 5 for seamless connectivity. This experience is further enhanced with 8 GB of virtual RAM expansion allowing it to convert hard drive space into temporary virtual RAM so that you can transition between different apps and multi-task even faster.

Larger than life gaming: For those who love to game on their high-performance smartphones, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G promises to level up the gaming experience with its purpose-built gaming optimisations. With OxygenOS 13.1, you can win each and every point when you game with a reduced system lag and screen tearing with an upgraded GPA Frame Stabilizer. With features like Quick Startup and Game Focus Mode, you can go straight into the last saved game without having to negotiate annoying opening animations and ads and even block off unwanted notifications, and prevent mistouches for a focused gaming experience.

Larger than life display and design: The entire visual experience of this smartphone is made immersive with a large 6.72" 120 Hz FHD display, that allows more room for gaming as well as watching your favourite shows. The display comes with a 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an adaptive refresh rate which syncs with your usage habits to provide a totally seamless experience. At a peak brightness of 680 nits, every detail is crystal clear even when you look at the screen in direct sunlight. The larger than life OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G looks very sleek with a glossy exterior and back. The phone has a thickness of 8.3 mm and a flat-edge design which makes it comfortable to hold and use. It is available in two exciting shades –Pastel Lime Chromatic Gray.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

The all-new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer immense clarity and an impactful base as you tune into all your favourite numbers. The earphones use an AI algorithm to offset low-frequency responses and perform consistently even through ups and downs in the volume.

Larger than life clarity: Experience the finest sound quality, whether you are listening to pop or rock, soul or EDM. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 come with a 12.4 mm Extra-large Driver Unit, which is the largest driver unit which increases the base quality by allowing more air inflow for improved sound. An added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm improves audio stiffness and provides an instantaneous response for audio that fares very high on clarity and boldness while a high tension copper coil enhances tension and endurance. These earphones also come with an Active Noise Cancellation feature with 25dB depth so you can block out all the unwanted background sounds.

Larger than life bass: The BassWave algorithm keeps audio quality true to its original and exhibits broad bass. To balance the sound quality, the dynamic base enhancement in the Master Equalizer compensates for weak base pitches and only slightly for strong bass, which lets you enjoy the top quality voice calls. This experience is further improved by the Advanced Clear Call feature, strengthened by a dual mic system that amplifies human voice while you are on an audio or video call.

Larger than life battery: The powerful battery on OnePlus Nord Buds 2 can keep you going for up to 5 hours without the case and 27 hours with the case, with the AAC and ANC features turned on. For long days spent outdoors, when you need a recharge, it barely needs 10 minutes of charging to keep you going for the next 5 hours, if the ANC feature is turned off. This Fast Charging feature is fitted to both the earbuds as well as the charging case. The earbuds are made using eco-friendly materials and look snazzy with a design inspired by cosmic elements. They are durable against water and dust, so you can take them out anywhere without the worry of damage from rain, sweat, or sand.

Larger than life offers

As part of a special launch offer, you can get the OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth ₹2,299 totally free of cost if you buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on April 11 till the stock lasts.

The offer is available on purchases made on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, authorised stores and select partner stores, till stocks last.

If you miss the early bird deal, you can get the OnePlus Nord Watch at a discount of ₹1,000 when you buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store App between April 12 to April 15. From April 16 to April 30, you can buy the OnePlus Nord Watch at a discount of ₹500 when you buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store App.

