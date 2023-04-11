OnePlus launches Nord Buds 2 at a special offer with Nord CE 3 Lite 5G7 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Both the new gadgets promise an upgrade on the fast and smooth OnePlus experience for users and are available at a special launch offer
Sales for the two much-awaited OnePlus products – the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 – are starting on April 11 and we couldn’t be more excited. Both the new gadgets promise an upgrade on the fast and smooth OnePlus experience for users and are available at a special launch offer. Those buying the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on April 11 can get the OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth ₹2,299 free of cost till the stock lasts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×