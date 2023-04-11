OnePlus launches Nord Buds 2 at a special offer with Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Larger than life battery: The powerful battery on OnePlus Nord Buds 2 can keep you going for up to 5 hours without the case and 27 hours with the case, with the AAC and ANC features turned on. For long days spent outdoors, when you need a recharge, it barely needs 10 minutes of charging to keep you going for the next 5 hours, if the ANC feature is turned off. This Fast Charging feature is fitted to both the earbuds as well as the charging case. The earbuds are made using eco-friendly materials and look snazzy with a design inspired by cosmic elements. They are durable against water and dust, so you can take them out anywhere without the worry of damage from rain, sweat, or sand.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}