OnePlus mocks Samsung for Galaxy S23 Ultra prices. Here’s how
- In a recent tweet, OnePlus mocked Samsung for manufacturing great vacuums, dishwashers, TVsm microwaves, washers and air purifiers. The Chinese company took a dig at the Korean giant for creating an expensive or overpriced smartphone with a new 200 MP primary camera sensor.
OnePlus is taking a jab at Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 Ultra which was launched globally at the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. Apparently, OnePlus covered the launch of the Galaxy series via tweets. It is said to be primarily tweeting about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has been the most expensive smartphone in the Android range and directly rivals Apple iPhone Pro Max.
