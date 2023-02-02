OnePlus mocks Samsung for Galaxy S23 Ultra prices. Here’s how

OnePlus is taking a jab at Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 Ultra which was launched globally at the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. Apparently, OnePlus covered the launch of the Galaxy series via tweets. It is said to be primarily tweeting about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has been the most expensive smartphone in the Android range and directly rivals Apple iPhone Pro Max.

In a recent tweet, OnePlus mocked Samsung for manufacturing great vacuums, dishwashers, TVsm microwaves, washers and air purifiers. The Chinese company took a dig at the Korean giant for creating an expensive or overpriced smartphone with a new 200 MP primary camera sensor.

The Chinese company made fun of Galaxy S23 Ultra’s price ($1,199), and OnePlus was witty enough in its tweets and promoted the OnePlus 11 5G. The Chinese giant said its upcoming smartphone will not be overpriced, unlike many Pro, Max and Ultra variants of the smartphones.

In a more witty tweet, OnePlus says, “Why do they call it the Galaxy"? The company replied with its own tweet saying, “Astronomical pricing." Moreover, OnePlus even made fun of Samsung’s approach to not provide a charger in the box.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been priced at ₹74,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the top end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM with 256GB variant is priced at ₹79,999. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at ₹94,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at ₹1,04,999.

The most powerful smartphone of the Korean giant - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at ₹1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. Moreover, the device also comes in 12GB RAM with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM with 1TB storage variants that are priced ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,54,999, respectively.

Speaking of colour options, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Green and Cream colours. Additionally, the smartphone will also come in Graphite, Lime, Red and Sky Blue colours exclusively on Samsung.com. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes in Phantom Black and Cream colours, whereas the vanilla S23 is available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green and Lavender finishes.