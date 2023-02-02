OnePlus mocks Samsung for Galaxy S23 Ultra prices. Here’s how

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been priced at ₹74,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the top end variant of the smartphone 8GB RAM with 256GB variant is priced at ₹79,999. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at ₹94,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at ₹1,04,999.