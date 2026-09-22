OnePlus N6 Lite 4G with 7,000mAh battery, 120Hz display launched in India: Check price, specs

OnePlus has launched the N6 Lite 4G in India on September 22, 2026, adding a new budget smartphone to its N series. It's designed for those who are interested in purchasing a phone with a big screen and extended battery life and at a moderately budget-friendly price. It is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and runs on a Unisoc T7250 processor.

The price of the OnePlus N6 Lite 4G has been set at ₹16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 15W charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The smartphone comes in Midnight Hype and Neo Green colour options. It has also been given IP64 protection and durability certification to MIL-STD-810H.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G price and availability The cost of the OnePlus N6 Lite 4G starts at ₹16,999 in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Bank EMI offers can make the effective price ₹16249 as per the details of the launch. It will be available on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience Stores and authorised retailers.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G specifications The handset comes with a 6.75 LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1570x720 and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. OnePlus boasts as much as 900 nits of HBM brightness and 86% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen will also include the company's Aqua Touch technology for touch input when the display is wet or has water droplets.

Inside, the phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The phone is equipped with OxygenOS 16 running on Android 16.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G battery and camera details The most highlighted feature is the 7,000 mAh battery. OnePlus claims it can give you three days of normal usage. According to the company, the phone will support up to 55.5 hours of calling, 29.9 hours of navigation and 26.8 hours of video playback. The battery supports 15W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

The N6 Lite 4G features a 13 MP rear camera that is capable of shooting photos with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocusing. It comes with a 5 MP selfie and video camera at the front. The phone also has AI functionality like AI Clear Face and AI Eraser.

Durability, connectivity and other features The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G measures 166.48x78.23x8.95mm and weighs 215 grams. It has an IP64 rating, and it's capable of withstanding the military-grade MIL-STD-810H standard, claims OnePlus.