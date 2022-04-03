The issues with OnePlus Nord 2 do not seem to die down. In yet another embarrassment to the Chinese smartphone maker, a Nord 2 exploded again while the user was on call. Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord 2 user sustained injuries due the explosion. This is not the first such incident being reported with Nord 2.

A Twitter user (@lakshayvrm) wrote on his timeline that his brother’s Nord 2 burst out in his hands while he was talking on the phone. He went to the brand’s only store in New Delhi, Connaught Place, sales and service centre for resolution but did not find any. After 2-3 days, the company asked him to collect the exploded phone saying they cannot do anything.

My brother’s OnePlusNord2 burst out in his hands while talking on phone. We went to Service Centre, CP, New Delhi for a resolution and we were asked to wait for 2-3 days. Now they are calling us to recollect that bursted phone as they can’t do anything.@OnePlus_IN @htTweets — Lakshay Verma (@lakshayvrm) March 31, 2022

The complainant has now filed case with the consumer court, he wrote.

In November last year, another Nord 2 user experienced similar incident in which the phone exploded while kept in pocket. At that time, OnePlus claimed to provide assistance to the user. OnePlus beard his medical expenses and also gave him a new phone.

OnePlus launched Nord 2 in July 2021 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate.The phone comes with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery which supports 65W warp charging. It has 50MP triple rear camera set up along with a 32MP selfie lens.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.