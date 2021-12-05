OnePlus launched the Pac Man edition to bring a kind of nostalgia among the game-centred buyers by associating with the Japanese makers, Bandai Namco, of the Pac Man game. The Pac Man edition smartphone is an extension of the OnePlus’s Nord series and is under the aegis of Nord 2. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man edition brings some quirky and interesting elements to break the monotony of this entire smartphone range.

Design

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man edition features a mix of aluminium and glass chassis. The fun factor of Pac Man is that it glows in the dark environment because of its fluorescent material at the back which forms a maze and Nord branding in dark. The back has the main detailing with uniquely placed dots to create a pattern and the Pac Man logo just beneath the camera module makes it stand out. The OnePlus branding is near the edge. The rectangular camera module holds the triple cameras and the LED flash. The punch hole display holds the selfie lens and has enough space for content and gaming. The SIM tray, USB port and the speaker grille is on the bottom panel. Volume rocker is on the left flank while the right has the power button and the notification key. Overall, Nord 2 Pac Man has a premium and unique design which is really cool.

Display

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man offers a 6.43 inch FHD+ AMOLED display having 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The display gets a 90Hz refresh rate panel and 20:9 viewing ratio. The large screen is sufficient enough for daily activities, gaming, reading and content consumption. The whopping computing prowess of the processor does not let it down during heavy usage. The thermal temperature is maintained in Pac Man and it does not get heated easily.

Processor

OnePlus has packed the Nord 2 Pac Man edition with octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Pac Man gets huge boost with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. I did not find any lag in the phone till now. The scrolling, loading and computing are super smooth. The Pac Man gaming experience has been great too. The frame rate does not drop due to the AI-enabled chipset which makes it a good catch in the premium segment. Nord 2 Pac Man does get OxygenOS skin 11.3 on top of Android 11. The UI of Pac Man is different from other Nord phones. The icons and wallpapers do make it a limited edition smartphone.

Cameras

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man gets triple camera setup at the back. The phone has a 50MP main lens which is Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.8, the secondary ultra-wide lens of 8MP and the third being a 2MP monochrome sensor. These triple cameras justify the cause here and live upto the expectations of buyers in this segment. It can zoom upto 5X digitally. The main lens does good in daylight with enough detailing. The 32MP selfie camera is also a Sony IMX615 sensor. The selfies are decent with occasional over exposure and unnecessary brightness. The filters are there in the camera app for your social media needs. The outdoor selfies are preferably good compared to artificial lightings.

Battery

The Pac Man is powered by a 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 65W fast charger. The sustainability is not an issue with it and neither is the charging speed. The fast charger fills it up quickly. The huge RAM and the chipset makes the phone last long under normal usage. In any case, the battery easily lasts a day and more. Heating is rarely noticed.

Conclusion

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man brings a fresh feeling to the stereotyping of Nord phones. The association with Pac Man makers make it a unique product in the mid 30K category. The Nord 2 Pac Man bets on designing, new user interface and highest RAM to make an impact in the market. Available at ₹37,999 for 12GB and 256GB, Pac Man edition does make sense.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.