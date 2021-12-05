OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition review: Designing, computing makes it competent

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man edition features a mix of aluminium and glass chassis. The fun factor of Pac Man is that it glows in the dark environment because of its fluorescent material at the back which forms a maze and Nord branding in dark. The back has the main detailing with uniquely placed dots to create a pattern and the Pac Man logo just beneath the camera module makes it stand out. The OnePlus branding is near the edge. The rectangular camera module holds the triple cameras and the LED flash. The punch hole display holds the selfie lens and has enough space for content and gaming. The SIM tray, USB port and the speaker grille is on the bottom panel. Volume rocker is on the left flank while the right has the power button and the notification key. Overall, Nord 2 Pac Man has a premium and unique design which is really cool.

