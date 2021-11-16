OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone launched. Know features, availability

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone launched. Know features, availability1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
- OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone features a 6.43 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED punch hole display with 90Hz refresh rate
OnePlus has launched its much talked about smartphone, Nord 2 Pac-Man edition today in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone comes with unique design element such as fluorescent back design that glows in dark, MediaTek Dimensity chipset and Android 11 to highlight a few. The company has partnered with the makers of famous game, the Japan-based Bandai Namco. The smartphone is an extension of its Nord 2 series. The existing model of Nord 2 starts at ₹27,999 for the 6GB/128GB version.
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Specification
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone features a 6.43 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED punch hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition ships with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Soc with 6nm technology. The phone is operated by Android 11.3 out of the box. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 65W fast charger. The smartphone does feature a 3.5mm jack for audio.
In optics, the Pac-Man edition features triple camera setup, starting with 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP mono sensor. The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter. The selfie lens comes with in-built beautify feature.
Pricing and Availability
Above all, OnePlus has already announced the pricing of Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone. The phone will retail at R37,999 in India. The Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is available on Amazon and the company’s own website starting November 16. It will be available in Europe at EUR 529 (nearly ₹44,900) and in the UK at GBP 499 (nearly ₹49,900).
