OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone launched. Know features, availability

OnePlus has launched its much talked about smartphone, Nord 2 Pac-Man edition today in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone comes with unique design element such as fluorescent back design that glows in dark, MediaTek Dimensity chipset and Android 11 to highlight a few. The company has partnered with the makers of famous game, the Japan-based Bandai Namco. The smartphone is an extension of its Nord 2 series. The existing model of Nord 2 starts at ₹27,999 for the 6GB/128GB version.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Specification

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone features a 6.43 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED punch hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition ships with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Soc with 6nm technology. The phone is operated by Android 11.3 out of the box. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 65W fast charger. The smartphone does feature a 3.5mm jack for audio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In optics, the Pac-Man edition features triple camera setup, starting with 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP mono sensor. The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter. The selfie lens comes with in-built beautify feature.

Pricing and Availability

