The suspense is finally over. OnePlus will launch Nord 2 Pac-Man edition tomorrow, November 16, in India. The company shared the launching detail on its Twitter page. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone comes with unique design element such as fluorescent back design that glows in dark, MediaTek Dimensity chipset and Android 11 to highlight a few. The company has partnered with the makers of famous game, the Japan-based Bandai Namco. The smartphone is an extension of its Nord 2 series.

The OnePlus × PAC-MAN Edition is coming in hot on November 16, and it's hungry for new players to take it for a deep dive into retro arcade nostalgia.



OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Specification

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone features a 6.43 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED punch hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition ships with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Soc with 6nm technology. The phone is operated by Android 11.3 out of the box. It is expected to ship with 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 65W fast charger.

In optics, the Pac-Man edition features triple camera setup, starting with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP mono sensor. The selfie camera has to be a 32MP shooter.

Pricing

Above all, OnePlus has already announced the pricing of Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone. The phone will retail at ₹37,999 in India. Most likely, OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man smartphone will retail on Amazon and company's own offline and online channels.

