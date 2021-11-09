OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition to ship with 12GB RAM. Know its price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The surprise smartphone from OnePlus is no more a surprise. Everything except the launch date and availability is confirmed. OnePlus will be launching a new series, Pac-Man, for the game enthusiastic people out there. The Limited Editon smartphone, OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN, will be sold in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for €529, £499, and ₹37,999. Surprisingly, this new smartphone is priced above the existing Nord 2.

"It's with great excitement that we can officially announce the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition – a device that pushes the limits of a great everyday phone in a package that's fully customized to celebrate one of gaming's biggest icons. Best of all, you can enter to win one right now – see below for more details," said OnePlus.

Specifications

The new Pac-Man is likely to feature a 6.43 inch of AMOLED display with punch-hole camera. Targeting the gamers, the phone is expected 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone will reportedly featuring MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Soc.

Cameras

In optical department, the Pac-Man will come in triple camera setup. The main lens is much likely to sport a 50MP lens along with an 8MP ultra wide lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. The selfie camera will be around 16MP. The smartphone may ship with a 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 60W fast charger.

Design

OnePlus Pac-Man edition will see some unique colours and design pattern at the back. It will also glow in dark conditions. The company has also said that they have reworked on its UI, OxygenOS, to match the needs of Pac-Man.

