OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man limited edition smartphone. What we know so far

OnePlus is about to launch OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition, themed on the most famous game of late 80's to get a new user base of young and fun loving buyers. The unique interface of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition gives a new and nostalgic feeling with its asterisks based icons. The Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, has tied up with Japanese Bandai Namco Entertainment to bring out this new quirky smartphone. OnePlus is known to get some big names associated with it. Previoulsy, it had partnered with McLaren to bring out special edition smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man is an attempt by the company to offer extra layer of fun by making it special edition phone. The company is battling the OnePlus Nord 2 battery issues. Recently, a Maharashtra based user sustained burns when his smartphone exploded. A similar incident was also reported in the past as well.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will help the brand pacify the negative sentiments associated with Nord 2 range. The smartphone is yet to launch in India but we know certain things about it.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone comes with a fluorescent design that glows in dark. The smartphone features a 6.43 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED punch hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition ships with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Soc with 6nm technology. The phone is operated by Android 11.3 out of the box. It is expected to ship with 4,500mAh battery coupled with a 65W fast charger.

In optics, the Pac-Man edition features triple camera setup, starting with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP mono sensor. The selfie camera has to be a 32MP shooter.

