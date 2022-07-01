OnePlus Nord 2T set to enter Indian shores. Everything you need to know

According to the official statement, the OnePlus Nord 2T is an upgrade over the highly popular OnePlus Nord 2. With a promise of cutting-edge features at drool-worthy prices the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be a huge success, especially among OnePlus enthusiasts.
“With the launch of the new model, OnePlus is all set to expand its Nord category further after the recent global unveiling of the device. The OnePlus Nord 2T takes the beloved flagship essentials of the OnePlus Nord 2 and upgrades them in big ways to bring an elevated experience to users," read the official statement.
Earlier in the year, the OnePlus brand expanded its Nord ecosystem with the addition of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to its core series smartphones.
The Nord 2T will be the first addition to Nord’s number series since the launch of the ‘OnePlus Nord 2’ in July 2021, building on the brand promise of making the signature OnePlus experience more accessible.
OnePlus Nord 2T specifications:
Performance- The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a faster, holistically upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which takes the performance of this phone to an all-new level.
Operating System - The phone is augmented by the Oxygen OS 12.1 which gives it twelve times the oxygen, which allows for faster app loading and improved productivity. This further facilitates multi-tasking with ease. Gaming experience will also be smooth without any lag.
Battery- The OnePlus Nord 2T packs the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The 4,500 mAh battery offers great battery power that keeps the smartphone running for an entire day. And for times when you are running low on battery, the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging feature powers it back to a full charge in all of 15 minutes.
Camera-The OnePlus Nord 2T has the flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor and optical image stabilization that gives amazing captures without blur, and enables professional-quality photos and videos in HDR, even in conditions where lighting is low.