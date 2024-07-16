OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus, the renowned Chinese tech company, has garnered a significant global following, particularly in India, where its mid-range Nord series is among the most popular and sought-after smartphone lines.
Today, OnePlus is set to unveil a range of new gadgets at its Summer Launch event, held in Milan, Italy. However, you do not need to be physically present in Europe to catch the action, as the event will be livestreamed worldwide. This much-anticipated launch event will feature the debuts of the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro.
The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will begin at 6:30 PM IST and can be viewed live on all OnePlus social media platforms. Stay tuned for live updates and don't miss the exciting launches of your favorite OnePlus devices.
OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: According to tipster OnePlus Club on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to feature a 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2150 nits. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
The phone may have a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera could be a 16MP shooter. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Running on Oxygen OS atop Android 14, the Nord 4 could receive 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.
OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 could be priced at ₹27,999. However, most media reports suggest that the Nord 4's price is likely to be around ₹32,000, and the company is expected to provide some launch offers to bring the price under ₹30,000.
OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: As per several media reports, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K resolution. It is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The tablet is also said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It will likely house a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2 today, and before the formal debut, a new leak has reportedly revealed the Indian pricing for the upcoming tablet. According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad 2 may come with a higher price tag compared to last year’s OnePlus Pad.
Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared the alleged Indian pricing and specifications of the OnePlus Pad 2 on X, along with images of the tablet’s box. The leak suggests that the OnePlus Pad 2 will have a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 47,999, while the offering price is expected to be Rs. 45,999. Click here for more details.
OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: At the OnePlus Summer Launch Event, expect the introduction of several new devices. The OnePlus Nord 4 will feature a 6.74-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and a 50MP primary camera, with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. It will run on Oxygen OS atop Android 14, with an expected price of ₹27,999.
The OnePlus Pad 2, expected to be priced at ₹45,999, could have a 12.1-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 9,510mAh battery. Additionally, OnePlus will launch the Watch 2R and Nord Buds 3 Pro, with the latter featuring 49dB Active Noise Cancellation. For more details, check the link here.
OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will commence at 6:30 PM IST and will be broadcast live on all OnePlus social media channels. Keep an eye out for the latest updates on the launch of your favorite OnePlus products as the company reveals its new lineup.