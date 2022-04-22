The OnePlus launch event, ‘More Power To You’ will go live next week in India. It will see the launch of OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, both 5G-enabled phones, a new TWS under the Nord series. As revealed so far, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is going to get a 5,000mAh battery. It will also feature a 33W SUPERVOOC charger that can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, the company claims.

OnePlus has also been revealed that the Nord CE 2 Lite will have a primary 64MP triple camera set up. It also announced Nord’s foray into the Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) category with Nord Buds that will debut on April 28.

The Nord Buds is being launched with the objective of making the OnePlus audio experience more accessible will feature 12.4mm large dynamic bass drivers for improved bass reproduction and crystal-clear sound, claims OnePlus. The OnePlus Nord Buds can go upto 30 hours of playback in a single charge.

OnePlus will launch 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with the earbuds strengthening its premium and mid-segment portfolio. OnePlus 10R 5G is the toned version of 10 Pro while the CE 2 Lite is the watered down version of Nord CE 2 launched in February this year.

OnePlus 10R will come with MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max chipset with a 150W fast charger which will be the first in any OnePlus device. It will feature a 4,500mAh battery. The new charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R 5G’s battery from 1-100% in 17 minutes, the company claims.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will get a 33W charger coupled with a 5,000mAh battery. Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it.