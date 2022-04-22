OnePlus Nord Buds TWS, Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus 10R arrive next week

The OnePlus launch event, ‘More Power To You’ will go live next week in India. It will see the launch of OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, both 5G-enabled phones, a new TWS under the Nord series. As revealed so far, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is going to get a 5,000mAh battery. It will also feature a 33W SUPERVOOC charger that can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, the company claims.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}