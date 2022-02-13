OnePlus India has set the date for the launch of three new products. The Chinese smartphone maker will be adding a new smartphone to its Nord series in the form of OnePlus Nord CE 2 which happens to be a 5G-enabled handset even though services aren’t available in India yet. Along with Nord CE 2, OnePlus will be strengthening its smart TV portfolio in the budget category with the launch of two new smart TVs , OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge.

OnePlus is going to launch these new products on February 17 in India which will stream at 7:00 pm IST on social media channels of the company. It has already created the ‘Notify Me’ page for these products which will probably be launched on Amazon in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The extension of its Nord CE smartphone, the CE 2 would see a few changes not much expected though. Of the expected features, OnePlus has confirmed to use the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Along with it, OnePlus Nord CE 2 will see a 65W fast charger coming in the box. The teaser says that Nord CE 2 5G will continue to use the punch hole display as we saw in the previous Nord phones and in the Pac-Man edition.

The display would be around of 6.7 inch AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate. It might pack the combination of 6GB/64GB starting variant. It will be interesting to see the OS and the skin coming in with Nord CE 2 5G. We can also see the 3.5mm jack for audio jacks in Nord CE 2.

OnePlus is likely to use the triple camera setup in Nord CE 2. It might see a 50MP main lens along with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP lens. The selife camera is expected to be around 16MP. The 65W charger is guessed to ship with a 4,500mAh battery.

Expected Price

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is likely to have a price tag of ₹32,999 for the 6GB variant and could go on depending upon the variant.

OnePlus Y1S and Y1S Edge

OnePlus new Y-series smart TV will cater to the budget buyers and primarily takes on Redmi smart TV range. The new smart TVs might see features such as, 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and Atmos. The company confirmed to use Android TV 11 into these smart TVs. The design says them to be bezel-less.

The Y1S might be on the lighter side while Y1S Edge will see some more advanced features. These smart TVs will also retail on Amazon as well but the Y1S Edge could also be offline exclusive.

Expected Price

Depending upon size, the Y1S is likely to get a price of under 30K for the 43 inch, maybe around ₹28,999 and the Y1S Edge could breach the 35K mark for the 43 inch.

