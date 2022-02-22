OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Six things you must know

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus has extended its Nord series with the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and thus creating a bit of hold in the mid-segment segment after disrupting the premium segment with its flagship smartphones. Nord CE 2 is an upgrade from its previous generation smartphone Nord CE. In terms of features, Nord CE 2 gets AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Priced at ₹23,999 for the 6GB variant, Nord CE 2 5G could easily make up for your daily usage phone supported by a 65W fast charger.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a 6.43 inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord CE 2’s display is HDR10+ certified, allowing you to enjoy richer, deeper colours across supported platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

View Full Image OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Click on the image to enlarge

At a thickness of just 7.8 mm, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is OnePlus’ slimmest smartphone since the OnePlus 6T. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, allowing you to plug in your wired headphones and immediately begin listening to your favourite tracks. For enhanced storage, it also has 2 SIM card slots and a microSD card slot. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes in two colours, Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core chipset along with support for 5G network speeds and Wi-Fi 6. The design of the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor has been optimised for power efficiency that allows for improved thermal control, system stability and prolonged gaming sessions.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes pre-installed with the most optimised version of OxygenOS 11, complete with an improved dark mode, new one-handed usage features, and more. OxygenOS 12 will be available for the device in the second half of 2022. In total, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will receive 2 years of Android version updates and 3 years of Android security patches.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging for the 4,500mAh battery. The fast charger can take the device from 1-100 % in just 32 minutes. The smartphone also comes with intelligent software that reduces the time its battery spends at 100 % when charging overnight to improve battery health and longevity.

Nord CE 2 5G camera has been made smarter with powerful AI software like Nightscape and an improved Portrait Mode that lets you capture sharp, sharable shots with the tap of a button. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 boasts a rear 64 MP triple camera consisting of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. The 64 MP main camera captures images with high levels of detail and punchy colour, even in low-light environments thanks to its large f/1.7 aperture. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at just ₹23,999 for the 6GB variant and ₹24,999 for the 8GB variant. Starting February 22, you can buy it at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorised partner stores.

