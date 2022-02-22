OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Six things you must know

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Six things you must know3 min read . 04:42 PM IST
- Nord CE 2 gets AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
- The phone is supported by a 65W fast charger
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
OnePlus has extended its Nord series with the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and thus creating a bit of hold in the mid-segment segment after disrupting the premium segment with its flagship smartphones. Nord CE 2 is an upgrade from its previous generation smartphone Nord CE. In terms of features, Nord CE 2 gets AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Priced at ₹23,999 for the 6GB variant, Nord CE 2 5G could easily make up for your daily usage phone supported by a 65W fast charger.
OnePlus has extended its Nord series with the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and thus creating a bit of hold in the mid-segment segment after disrupting the premium segment with its flagship smartphones. Nord CE 2 is an upgrade from its previous generation smartphone Nord CE. In terms of features, Nord CE 2 gets AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Priced at ₹23,999 for the 6GB variant, Nord CE 2 5G could easily make up for your daily usage phone supported by a 65W fast charger.
Here the features for you to evaluate the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G:
Here the features for you to evaluate the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G:
Display
OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a 6.43 inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord CE 2’s display is HDR10+ certified, allowing you to enjoy richer, deeper colours across supported platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.
Design
At a thickness of just 7.8 mm, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is OnePlus’ slimmest smartphone since the OnePlus 6T. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, allowing you to plug in your wired headphones and immediately begin listening to your favourite tracks. For enhanced storage, it also has 2 SIM card slots and a microSD card slot. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes in two colours, Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue.
Processor
OnePlus Nord CE 2 is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core chipset along with support for 5G network speeds and Wi-Fi 6. The design of the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor has been optimised for power efficiency that allows for improved thermal control, system stability and prolonged gaming sessions.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes pre-installed with the most optimised version of OxygenOS 11, complete with an improved dark mode, new one-handed usage features, and more. OxygenOS 12 will be available for the device in the second half of 2022. In total, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will receive 2 years of Android version updates and 3 years of Android security patches.
Battery
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging for the 4,500mAh battery. The fast charger can take the device from 1-100 % in just 32 minutes. The smartphone also comes with intelligent software that reduces the time its battery spends at 100 % when charging overnight to improve battery health and longevity.
Cameras
Nord CE 2 5G camera has been made smarter with powerful AI software like Nightscape and an improved Portrait Mode that lets you capture sharp, sharable shots with the tap of a button. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 boasts a rear 64 MP triple camera consisting of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. The 64 MP main camera captures images with high levels of detail and punchy colour, even in low-light environments thanks to its large f/1.7 aperture. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies.
Pricing and Availability
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at just ₹23,999 for the 6GB variant and ₹24,999 for the 8GB variant. Starting February 22, you can buy it at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorised partner stores.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!