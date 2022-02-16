OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, smart TV Y1S, Y1S Edge arrive tomorrow. Price expectations

The extension of its Nord CE smartphone, the CE 2 would see a few changes not much expected though. Of the expected features, OnePlus has confirmed to use the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Along with it, OnePlus Nord CE 2 will see a 65W fast charger coming in the box. The teaser says that Nord CE 2 5G will continue to use the punch hole display as we saw in the previous Nord phones and in the Pac-Man edition.

