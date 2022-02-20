OnePlus has launched Nord CE 2 5G smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The same chipset is also being used in Infinix Zero 5G and Tecno Pova 5G . All these smartphones were launched within the gap of ten days in India. Although, the chipset is the same but there are difference in the pricing of these three smartphones. While the Infinix and Tecno come from the house of Transsion Holdings, the Nord CE 2 is among the BBK stable.

Here we breakdown the Nord CE 2 5G, Infinix Zero 5G and Tecno Pova 5G:

Nord CE 2 5G

The Nord CE 2 5G features a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. It comes in two versions of 6GB and 8GB plus 128GB internal storage. It can also be expanded upto 1TB via microSD card. The phone features Oxygen OS 11.3 out-of-the-box based on Android 11.

It has a 6.43 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports 64MP triple camera setup along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Nord CE 2 5G has a 16MP selfie camera. For audio, OnePlus has used the 3.5mm jack in the Nord CE 2. It gets a 4,500mAh battery along with 65W SuperVOOC charger in the box.

Price

Nord CE 2 5G comes in two colours, Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been priced at ₹23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB model will be available at ₹24,499.

Infinix Zero 5G

View Full Image Infinix Zero 5G.

The Zero 5G comes with 6nm MediaTek Density 900 processor. The device is backed by the Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores and has a frequency of up to 2.4GHz. Infinix Zero 5G gets LPDDR5 RAM technology and Ultra-Fast (UFS) 3.1 storage. The Infinix Zero 5G runs on Android 11.

Zero 5G features a 6.78 inch FHD+ LTPS IPS dot display with 120Hz refresh rate. Zero 5G comes with a triple rear camera set up with 48MP as the primary camera lens, a 13MP Portrait lens, a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP selife lens. Zero 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery backed by a 33W charger.

Price

Infinix has launched the Zero 5G smartphone at ₹19,999.

Tecno Pova 5G

View Full Image Tecon Pova 5G.

The Pova 5G features a 6.9 inch FHD+Dot-in display with 91% screen-to-body ratio and the 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone supports 120Hz refresh rate. Pova 5G uses a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The new Pova 5G has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM that can be further expanded by 3GB using memory fusion technology. Featuring internal storage with a capacity of 128GB UFS 3.1, which can be expanded to 512GB by way of a dedicated memory card slot.

Tecno Pova 5G sports a 50MP triple rear camera setup with f1.6 aperture. It has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone supports a 6,000mAh battery coupled with an 18W charger.

Price

Tecno Pova 5G smartphone is priced at ₹19,999.

