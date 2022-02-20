OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G and Tecno Pova 5G

OnePlus has launched Nord CE 2 5G smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The same chipset is also being used in Infinix Zero 5G and Tecno Pova 5G. All these smartphones were launched within the gap of ten days in India. Although, the chipset is the same but there are difference in the pricing of these three smartphones. While the Infinix and Tecno come from the house of Transsion Holdings, the Nord CE 2 is among the BBK stable.

