OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with AMOLED display sale begins today noon. Read here

OnePlus newly launched Nord CE 2 5G will go on sale at 12 noon today on Amazon. The Chinese smartphone maker launched Nord series for the Indians in the mid-segment. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features MediaTek chipset with 90Hz refresh rate. Along with Nord CE 2, it also launched two new smart TVs in the Y-series consolidating its portfolio for the affordable segment buyers. The new OnePlus smart TVs have been named as Y1S and Y1S Edge.

The Nord CE 2 5G features a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. It comes in two versions of 6GB and 8GB plus 128GB internal storage. It can also be expanded upto 1TB via microSD card. The phone features Oxygen OS 11.3 out-of-the-box based on Android 11.

The Nord CE 2 5G features a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. It comes in two versions of 6GB and 8GB plus 128GB internal storage. It can also be expanded upto 1TB via microSD card. The phone features Oxygen OS 11.3 out-of-the-box based on Android 11.

It has a 6.43 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports 64MP triple camera setup along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Nord CE 2 5G has a 16MP selfie camera. For audio, OnePlus has used the 3.5mm jack in the Nord CE 2. It gets a 4,500mAh battery along with 65W SuperVOOC charger in the box.

Nord CE 2 5G comes in two colours, Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been priced at ₹23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB model will be available at ₹24,499.

It will also go on sale at retail stores and on the OnePlus's portal.

