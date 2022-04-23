OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have 120Hz refresh rate among features. The extension of Nord CE 2, the smartphone will be launched on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord Buds. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. It will come with 64MP triple rear camera set up.

OnePlus ‘More Power to you’ event will stream at 7:00 pm IST on April 28 through its social media channels and YouTube. The Nord CE 2 Lite Blue Tide colour variant has been teased and probably more options will follow.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it.

Similarly, the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with 150W fast charger coupled with a 4,500mAh battery. It will run on MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. The display of OnePlus 10R will also support 120Hz refresh rate.

The Nord Buds will come with 12.4mm drivers with sweat and wet proof design. All these products are expected to launch via Amazon, OnePlus online and retail stores.