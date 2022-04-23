OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to get 120Hz refresh rate

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have 120Hz refresh rate among features. The extension of Nord CE 2, the smartphone will be launched on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord Buds. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. It will come with 64MP triple rear camera set up.

