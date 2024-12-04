OnePlus Nord CE 4 under ₹20000 on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers
Here’s how to get the OnePlus Nord CE 4 at under Rs.20000 from Amazon, check out the latest offers.
Looking for a smartphone upgrade but on a limited budget? Then we have got you covered. If you are in search of an all-rounder smartphone with powerful performance, a promising camera, and longer battery life, then the OnePlus Nord CE 4 could be the right choice in the mid-range smartphone market. The smartphone was launched earlier this year and gained much recognition for its new design, improved specifications and overall performance in comparison to its predecessor. While the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced around Rs.25000, but from Amazon, buyers can get it under Rs.20000, here’s how.