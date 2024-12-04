OnePlus Nord CE 4 under ₹20000 on Amazon: Check out bank and exchange offers

Here’s how to get the OnePlus Nord CE 4 at under Rs.20000 from Amazon, check out the latest offers.

Looking for a smartphone upgrade but on a limited budget? Then we have got you covered. If you are in search of an all-rounder smartphone with powerful performance, a promising camera, and longer battery life, then the OnePlus Nord CE 4 could be the right choice in the mid-range smartphone market. The smartphone was launched earlier this year and gained much recognition for its new design, improved specifications and overall performance in comparison to its predecessor. While the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is priced around Rs.25000, but from Amazon, buyers can get it under Rs.20000, here's how.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 discount and offers On Amazon, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available at a price of Rs.24999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, buyers can avail bank and exchange offers to reduce the price of the smartphone and get it under Rs.20000.

Amazon is offering flat Rs.1000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.21999. Additionally, buyers can also avail 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank 6 months and above Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500.

Lastly, with an exchange offer, Amazon is offering up to Rs.21000 off on OnePlus Nord CE 4. However, note that the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Nord CE 4? The OnePlus Nord CE 4 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion. OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a dual camera setup that features a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT 600 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 16 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It also has a Smart Charging 4.0 feature that analyses and optimises charging based on user habits.