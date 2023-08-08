OnePlus Open launch date

OnePlus Open was supposed to be globally launched on August 29 in New York, but the Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturer has now further delayed the launch. However, tipster Max Jambor revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that earlier OnePlus was planning to use BOE panels but because of some issue, the company has now decided to switch to Samsung instead, which has led to the delay. The company has officially not announced the new launch date yet.