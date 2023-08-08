Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  OnePlus Open price in India leaked, likely to be lower than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:08 PM IST Livemint

The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is likely to be launched very soon with a rumored price under 1.2 lakh.

OnePlus Open, as per the render, may feature a faux leather-like finish on the back (SmartPrix)

OnePlus Open is expected to launch in India very soon. The upcoming OnePlus Open will be the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus. Design details and specifications of the fordable smartphone have been doing rounds of the rumour mill in past. A new leak hints at the price of the smartphone in India has surfaced on the internet.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has suggested that the OnePlus Open will be priced under Rs. 1,20,000. If true, OnePlus Open foldable smartphone might cost less than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 in Indi. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available at a starting price of 1,64,999 in India.

OnePlus Open expected price in India

Hinting a “strongest lineup this year" for OnePlus, Tipster Yogesh Brar wrote the rumoured OnePlus Open will be priced under 1,20,000 in India.

Apart from OnePlus Open, he also listed the price of Nord CE 3 Lite under 20,000, Nord CE 3 is priced under 30,000, OnePlus Nord 3 under 40,000 and OnePlus 11R is priced under 50,000 in India. OnePlus Open seems to be most expensive smartphone of Oneplus in India.

OnePlus Open launch date

OnePlus Open was supposed to be globally launched on August 29 in New York, but the Shenzhen-based mobile manufacturer has now further delayed the launch. However, tipster Max Jambor revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that earlier OnePlus was planning to use BOE panels but because of some issue, the company has now decided to switch to Samsung instead, which has led to the delay. The company has officially not announced the new launch date yet.

OnePlus Open expected specifications

If this rumour holds true, the OnePlus Open may feature a 7.8-inch primary display and a 6.3-inch cover display. Both the displays likely to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

On camera front, the outer display is likely to feature a 20MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls. The internal display is expected to sport a 32MP camera that sits in the top left corner.

The phone is likely to have a dual rear camera, which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

On battery front, the phone may be equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It is likely to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 14.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 10:08 PM IST
