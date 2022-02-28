OnePlus has today announced a partnership with JioGames to bring popular games such as K.G.F Official Game, Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3, Little Singham Treasure Hunt and many more from the curated library of JioGames to the OnePlus TVs. JioGames offers gaming and services on different devices like smartphone, feature phone, set-top box, AR/VR, Esports opportunities to users.

Users can currently access JioGames on select OnePlus TV models. And the immersive gaming experience will soon be available across some other variants of OnePlus TVs.

OnePlus recently launched two new smart TVs in the Y-series known as Y1S and Y1S Edge.

Having entered the smart TV segment in 2019, OnePlus has successfully established itself among the leading smart TV players in a relatively short span of time. Counterpoint Research’s TV Tracker Service OnePlus witnessed a 217% YoY growth and held a 7% market share in Q3 2021, making it the 4th biggest largest TV brand in the country for the quarter.

JioGames is a gaming platform with something to offer for every type of gamer out there. For hardcore gamers as well as casual enthusiasts, the JioGames app hosts a mixed bag of games by industry-leading game studios to indie game developers from around the world.

For JioGames, this collaboration is a way to reach out to the strong OnePlus community full of loyal enthusiasts, most of whom happen to be gamers. JioGames is committed to make the world of gaming accessible to everyone and this partnership is the next step in expanding that vision.

Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region shared, “At OnePlus, our community has been at the heart of everything we do. The OnePlus community comprises of many avid gamers, which has led us to spearhead several gaming-specific initiatives in the smartphone industry. In line with these efforts, we are delighted to announce a first-of-its-kind gaming-led partnership in the Indian smart TV industry by joining hands with JioGames. This unique partnership is set to provide our OnePlus TV users access to a wonderful selection of games from JioGames’ diverse library and help them gain a truly immersive gaming experience."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.