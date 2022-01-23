OnePlus plans Lite version of OnePlus 10 series with Dimensity 9000 SoC

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It’s just been around ten days only that OnePlus launched its next flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 series, comprising two new smartphones, OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro in China and now the news reports suggest that the company is working on a Lite version of the same. Rumoured to be called OnePlus 10R, this new smartphone is expected to ship with MediaTek 9000 chipset. Being a Lite version of series 10, the OnePlus 10R would feature similar features with few tweaks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It’s just been around ten days only that OnePlus launched its next flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 series, comprising two new smartphones, OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro in China and now the news reports suggest that the company is working on a Lite version of the same. Rumoured to be called OnePlus 10R, this new smartphone is expected to ship with MediaTek 9000 chipset. Being a Lite version of series 10, the OnePlus 10R would feature similar features with few tweaks.

According to news reports, OnePlus 10R is likely to feature a same sized display of around 6.7 inches having 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to news reports, OnePlus 10R is likely to feature a same sized display of around 6.7 inches having 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED display. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

For computing, OnePlus 10R is believed to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC in the octa-core format, coupled with 8GB RAM and based on Android 12 on top of OxygenOS 12.5 skin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For photography, the smartphone might see the triple camera setup of a minimum 50MP main lens along with two supported sensors. The selfie could be of 32MP resolution. Similarly, OnePlus 10R might come with a 4,500mAh battery and a 65W fast charger.

Though, OnePlus is likely to launch it in the Chinese market first before bringing it to India. Anyway, OnePlus will be focusing on launching the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro first here which could come around in March this year. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, OnePlus will withdraw the OnePlus 9R from the Indian market and will continue only till stock lasts because it had already launched the OnePlus 9RT on January 13 in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}