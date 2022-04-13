Having settled with the launch of OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced a new launch event towards the end of this month. The launch themed as ‘More Power To You’, aims to strengthen the brand’s mid-segment portfolio. The OnePlus event is scheduled for April 28 in India.

It is expected that OnePlus will bring a new Nord phone along with TWS earbuds as illustrated by the brand on Twitter. It says that OnePlus will bring array of devices.

As the name suggests, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, is going to be a more affordable phone than the Nord CE 2. The expected features in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could be a 6.5 inch FHD+ display with probably 90Hz refresh rate.

For computing, the Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it.

For photography, Nord CE 2 Lite could use a 64MP main lens along with two supportive lenses in the form of macro and depth sensors. It is expected to ship with 16MP selfie lens.

OnePlus is likely to load the Nord CE 2 Lite with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger inside the box.

The TWS may come in the form of earbuds in the affordable segment of under ₹3,000.

“At OnePlus, we believe we are a brand that has a strong resonance with our users and the exceptional year on year growth we have witnessed is because of our huge community of fans who challenge us to constantly innovate and become better each time. We truly believe there is no better way to thank our customers than to empower them by bringing the best in technology and innovation right into their hands. Continuing with this belief, we look forward to adding more value to our community with the launch of our new products on April 28th, 2022." said Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India.