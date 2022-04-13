OnePlus plans new launches to consolidate its mid-segment. Details

“At OnePlus, we believe we are a brand that has a strong resonance with our users and the exceptional year on year growth we have witnessed is because of our huge community of fans who challenge us to constantly innovate and become better each time. We truly believe there is no better way to thank our customers than to empower them by bringing the best in technology and innovation right into their hands. Continuing with this belief, we look forward to adding more value to our community with the launch of our new products on April 28th, 2022." said Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India.