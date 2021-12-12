OnePlus has reportedly stopped the rolling of OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12. Earlier this week, the Chinese company announced that it had started rolling the update in OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. OnePlus restrained the roll out after few users complained about the bugs that prompted few apps to vanish from their smartphones while the others say that the update did not bring the necessary changes as promised by OnePlus.

“There are now some new design elements and animations that look new. App icons are also updated with new textures and according to OnePlus "a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers."

The last notification mentioned, “The Work-Life Balance feature is now available with the update, and it lets you switch between Work and Life modes using a Quick Setting. Each mode can be customised with app-specific notification settings, and each mode can be triggered by location, Wi-Fi network, or the time."

“The Gallery has been updated to support pinch-to-zoom layouts while you scroll through thumbnails. Canvas Always On-Display has also been updated with new styles, lines of colour, and more granular control of the colours and appearance," said OnePlus.

Now, as per Android Police, OnePlus is halting the rollout of the OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus told to Android Police, "We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible." The publication mentions that OnePlus may soon re-release the update after fixing all the bugs that users have reported.

