OnePlus pulls back OxygenOS 12 roll out after complaints. Know the reason

Now, as per Android Police, OnePlus is halting the rollout of the OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus told to Android Police, "We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible." The publication mentions that OnePlus may soon re-release the update after fixing all the bugs that users have reported.