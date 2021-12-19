OnePlus rolling out OxygenOS 12 update after brief pause. See who’s getting it first

OnePlus rolling out OxygenOS 12 update after brief pause. See who’s getting it first1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
- OnePlus restrained the roll out after few users complained about the bugs that prompted few apps to vanish from their smartphones
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have started getting OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 after the brief pause. The Chinese smartphone maker stopped it last week due to some issues about which users complained. Now, the update is being rolled out again for the generation nine smartphones from OnePlus.
OnePlus has reportedly stopped the rolling of OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12. Earlier this week, the company announced that it had started rolling the update in OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. OnePlus restrained the roll out after few users complained about the bugs that prompted few apps to vanish from their smartphones while the others say that the update did not bring the necessary changes as promised by OnePlus.
The OnePlus 9 update is coming in the form of LE2111_11_C.39 for Indian users and LE2115_11_C.39 for consumers around the world, OnePlus 9 Pro is getting LE2121_11_C.39 version in India and LE2125_11_C.39 in global markets, according to an official announcement posted on the OnePlus Community forums.
The new update will bring smoothness in fingerprint lock, optimizes power consumption and other changes. The bug fixes ensure that the notifications appear properly and not blank for some users.
