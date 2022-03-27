This week is going to be crucial for smartphone industry as some of the flagship launches are planned. We will be witnessing OnePlus launching its premium flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro, along with TWS, and a smart TV. Samsung will also launch a mid-segment phone, Galaxy M33 5G this week as well as Realme and Poco are ready with their smartphones too. These smartphones will cater to a wide set of buyers from premium to entry segment.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a premium phone, the Samsung’s M33 5G fits under the mid-segment. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is among the budget and the Realme C31 is an entry segment phone.

These smartphones will be launched through Flipkart, Amazon and their own websites. Here we summarise the entire smartphone launches starting from March 28 till April 2, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung will launch Galaxy M33 5G on April 2 in India. It will be launched at 12 noon through company’s official channels. Samsung will use a 5nm chipset and 6,000mAh battery in Galaxy M33 5G phone. It will also feature the voice focus technology as well.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5nm chipset will be in octa-core formation with upto 2.4GHz clocked speed. Galaxy M33 5G will come equipped with 6GB and 8GB RAM models with 128GB internal storage. On top of it, the Samsung will pack Galaxy M33 5G with RAM Plus technology by which users can get upto 16GB of virtual RAM when needed.

Samsung will load the Galaxy M33 5G with a huge 6,000mAh battery supported by a 25W charger. The phone will come with Type-C port and has the function to support reverse charging as well.

Galaxy M33 5G is expected to get 120Hz refresh rate in a 6.6 inch display. Samsung could pack it with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, Galaxy M33 5G might see triple camera set up having a 50MP main lens supported by a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensors. It might see an 8MP selfie lens.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could be a mid-ranger phone with a starting price of around ₹17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Galaxy M33 5G will be launched via Amazon in India.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco India will be launching a new smartphone, X4 Pro 5G, tomorrow. The Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco, is bringing the X4 Pro to India after launching it in the global markets. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be launched via Flipkart at 12 noon. The Poco X4 Pro is going to get 64MP triple camera set up in India while the global model got the 108MP lens.

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G 64MP main lens will get support from an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The X4 Pro 5G is going to use a 16MP selfie lens.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G microsite is already being created on Flipkart. It says that Poco X4 Pro 5G will feature a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness. This is going to be a 120Hz panel.

For power, Poco X4 Pro 5G will use a 5,000mAh battery along with 67W fast charger inside the box.

The company has used Snapdragon 695 chipset and is likely to get paired with 6GB RAM. Poco X4 Pro 5G may run on Android 11 out of the box on top of its own skin, MIUI 13. The Poco X4 Pro 5G gets the virtual RAM upto 11GB as well.

Poco X4 Pro 5G will be in mid-segment and probably see the price tag around ₹16,999 for the 6GB/12GB model.

Realme C31

Realme is going to extend its affordable C- series with the launch of a new smartphone called Realme C31. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch it on March 31. It will be launched via Flipkart.

The Realme C31 depicts triple rear cameras and dew drop display. It also shows the 3.5mm audio jack and Type-C USB port for charging. There are possibilities that Realme C31 will also come with Unisoc chipset and RAM expansion technology.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone from OnePlus to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to run on Android 12 and ColorOS 12 here. Coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, OnePlus 10 Pro will get a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger.

OnePlus 10 Pro will use triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro will get a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding as well. OnePlus 10 Pro will use a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G could launch at around ₹57,999 for the 12GB variant. If the company plans an 8GB model the price could start at ₹52,999. It will come on Amazon.

OnePlus will also launch a new Bullets Wireless Z2, a 43 inch 4K UHD smart TV, Y1S Pro and Buds Pro Silver edition.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.