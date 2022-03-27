OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Poco smartphones launching this week. Details

This week is going to be crucial for smartphone industry as some of the flagship launches are planned. We will be witnessing OnePlus launching its premium flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro, along with TWS, and a smart TV. Samsung will also launch a mid-segment phone, Galaxy M33 5G this week as well as Realme and Poco are ready with their smartphones too. These smartphones will cater to a wide set of buyers from premium to entry segment.

