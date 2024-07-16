OnePlus Summer Launch Event highlights: OnePlus launched the several new products at its Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, including the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, and OnePlus Watch 2r. The OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset with options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, it boasts a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front camera. The device is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and runs on Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14.1, promising extended software support. Accompanying the Nord 4 are the OnePlus Pad 2, a tablet featuring a 12.1-inch LCD 3K display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the OnePlus Watch 2r, which offers health tracking features like VO2 Max and up to 100 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Buds 3 Pro earbuds come with 48dB Active Noise Cancellation and up to 44 hours of battery, supporting Bluetooth 5.4 and IP55 water and dust resistance ratings. The OnePlus Pad 2 starts at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, with a higher variant priced at ₹42,999. The OnePlus Watch 2r is priced at ₹17,999 and comes in Forest Green and Gunmetal Grey colors, while the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro are available for ₹3,299 in Starry Black and Soft Jade options. These products are set to go on sale in India starting July 20, available on Amazon and OnePlus.in. Overall, OnePlus continues its tradition of delivering high-performance devices with innovative features, catering to both budget-conscious consumers and those seeking premium technology experiences. And that's a wrap for the OnePlus Summer Launch Event! Come back next year.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event LIVE Updates: OnePlus Nord 4 AI features tipped! OnePlus Summer Launch Event LIVE Updates: OnePlus has hinted at the AI capabilities of the upcoming Nord 4. On its X account, the company shared blurred images of dogs, showcasing how the AI camera can enhance them. It will be intriguing to see how OnePlus positions itself in the growing trend of AI-powered camera phones.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event LIVE Updates: What we know about OnePlus Buds 3 Pro OnePlus Summer Launch Event LIVE Updates: OnePlus is breaking new ground with the introduction of its inaugural Nord Buds Pro. These earbuds are anticipated to offer 49dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ensuring a captivating audio experience. Additional information about the Nord Buds Pro will be disclosed at the event.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: All we know about OnePlus Watch 2R OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: The OnePlus Watch 2R is anticipated to be a budget-friendly variant of the flagship OnePlus Watch 2, striking a balance between essential features and cost-effectiveness. Although specific details are limited, it is expected to maintain the key functionalities that have made OnePlus smartwatches well-liked.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus announces 6 years of security update for Nord 4 OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: In a post on X, Kinder Liu, COO and President at OnePlus, confirmed that the Nord 4 will receive six years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus India celebrates the debut of Nord 4 on X - Here's how OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus India has launched a special animation to welcome the arrival of its Nord 4 on X. As soon as you click on a hashtag given in the post, the confetti animation begins.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus Pad 2 AI features teased OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus has teased the AI features of its much-awaited Pad 2. The tech company posted on X, “Let AI summarize that document and write up that report so you can get back to the very important task of chilling out! #OnePlusPad2."

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus Nord 4 specifications tipped OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: According to tipster OnePlus Club on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to feature a 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2150 nits. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone may have a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera could be a 16MP shooter. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Running on Oxygen OS atop Android 14, the Nord 4 could receive 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus Nord 4 prices leaked OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 could be priced at ₹27,999. However, most media reports suggest that the Nord 4's price is likely to be around ₹32,000, and the company is expected to provide some launch offers to bring the price under ₹30,000.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus Pad 2 specifications tipped OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: As per several media reports, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K resolution. It is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The tablet is also said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It will likely house a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus Pad 2 prices leaked ahead of official debut OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2 today, and before the formal debut, a new leak has reportedly revealed the Indian pricing for the upcoming tablet. According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad 2 may come with a higher price tag compared to last year’s OnePlus Pad. Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared the alleged Indian pricing and specifications of the OnePlus Pad 2 on X, along with images of the tablet’s box. The leak suggests that the OnePlus Pad 2 will have a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 47,999, while the offering price is expected to be Rs. 45,999. Click here for more details.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: What all to expect from Summer Launch Event OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live Updates: At the OnePlus Summer Launch Event, expect the introduction of several new devices. The OnePlus Nord 4 will feature a 6.74-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and a 50MP primary camera, with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. It will run on Oxygen OS atop Android 14, with an expected price of ₹27,999. The OnePlus Pad 2, expected to be priced at ₹45,999, could have a 12.1-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 9,510mAh battery. Additionally, OnePlus will launch the Watch 2R and Nord Buds 3 Pro, with the latter featuring 49dB Active Noise Cancellation. For more details, check the link here.