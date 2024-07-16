OnePlus Summer Launch Event highlights: OnePlus launched the several new products at its Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, including the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, and OnePlus Watch 2r.

The OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset with options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, it boasts a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front camera. The device is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and runs on Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14.1, promising extended software support.

Accompanying the Nord 4 are the OnePlus Pad 2, a tablet featuring a 12.1-inch LCD 3K display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the OnePlus Watch 2r, which offers health tracking features like VO2 Max and up to 100 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Buds 3 Pro earbuds come with 48dB Active Noise Cancellation and up to 44 hours of battery, supporting Bluetooth 5.4 and IP55 water and dust resistance ratings.

The OnePlus Pad 2 starts at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, with a higher variant priced at ₹42,999. The OnePlus Watch 2r is priced at ₹17,999 and comes in Forest Green and Gunmetal Grey colors, while the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro are available for ₹3,299 in Starry Black and Soft Jade options. These products are set to go on sale in India starting July 20, available on Amazon and OnePlus.in.

Overall, OnePlus continues its tradition of delivering high-performance devices with innovative features, catering to both budget-conscious consumers and those seeking premium technology experiences.

