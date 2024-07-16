OnePlus Summer Launch Event LIVE Updates: OnePlus, the renowned Chinese tech company, has garnered a significant global following, particularly in India, where its mid-range Nord series is among the most popular and sought-after smartphone lines.
Today, OnePlus has unveiled its Nord 4 with the metal design and Snapdragon+ Gen 3 processor at its Summer Launch event, held in Milan, Italy. This much-anticipated launch event will feature the debuts of the OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Pad 2, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro further.
The OnePlus Summer Launch Event has started at 6:30 PM IST and can be viewed live on all OnePlus social media platforms.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro unveiled!
OnePlus Nord 4 to feature dual cameras
OnePlus Summer Launch Event LIVE Updates:
OnePlus Nord 4 to feature:
- 50MP primary camera
- 8MP ultrawide camera
- 16MP selfie camera
OnePlus Nord 4 software updates
OnePlus Nord 4 is claimed to offer 6 years of software updates.
OnePlus Nord 4 battery
OnePlus claimes that Nord 4 can charge from 0 to 100 in 28 minutes !
OnePlus Nord 4 - processor
OnePlus Nord 4 features the Snapdragon+ Gen 3 processor!
OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R
OnePlus Nord 4 is claimed to compete with the OnePlus 12R directly.
OnePlus Nord 4 unveiled!
OnePlus Nord 4 launch event begins!
OnePlus Summer Launch Event starts in 10 mins!
The tech world is buzzing with anticipation for the OnePlus Nord 4 launch. The Summer Launch Event kicks off in just 10 minutes—stay tuned!
OnePlus Nord 4 AI features tipped!
OnePlus has hinted at the AI capabilities of the upcoming Nord 4. On its X account, the company shared blurred images of dogs, showcasing how the AI camera can enhance them. It will be intriguing to see how OnePlus positions itself in the growing trend of AI-powered camera phones.
OnePlus Summer Launch event to kick off in 30 minutes!
Stay tuned for all the live updates as the OnePlus Summer Launch Event commences in 30 minutes!!!
What we know about OnePlus Buds 3 Pro
OnePlus is breaking new ground with the introduction of its inaugural Nord Buds Pro. These earbuds are anticipated to offer 49dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ensuring a captivating audio experience. Additional information about the Nord Buds Pro will be disclosed at the event.
OnePlus Nord 4 to launch in an hour
Brace yourself as OnePlus is set to launch its much-awaited Nord 4 in an hour at 6:30 PM IST.
All we know about OnePlus Watch 2R
The OnePlus Watch 2R is anticipated to be a budget-friendly variant of the flagship OnePlus Watch 2, striking a balance between essential features and cost-effectiveness. Although specific details are limited, it is expected to maintain the key functionalities that have made OnePlus smartwatches well-liked.
OnePlus announces 6 years of security update for Nord 4
In a post on X, Kinder Liu, COO and President at OnePlus, confirmed that the Nord 4 will receive six years of security updates.
OnePlus India celebrates the debut of Nord 4 on X - Here's how
OnePlus India has launched a special animation to welcome the arrival of its Nord 4 on X. As soon as you click on a hashtag given in the post, the confetti animation begins.
OnePlus Pad 2 AI features teased
OnePlus has teased the AI features of its much-awaited Pad 2. The tech company posted on X, "Let AI summarize that document and write up that report so you can get back to the very important task of chilling out! #OnePlusPad2."
OnePlus Nord 4 specifications tipped
According to tipster OnePlus Club on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to feature a 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2150 nits. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
The phone may have a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera could be a 16MP shooter. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Running on Oxygen OS atop Android 14, the Nord 4 could receive 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.
OnePlus Nord 4 prices leaked
As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 could be priced at ₹27,999. However, most media reports suggest that the Nord 4's price is likely to be around ₹32,000, and the company is expected to provide some launch offers to bring the price under ₹30,000.
OnePlus Pad 2 specifications tipped
As per several media reports, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K resolution. It is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The tablet is also said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It will likely house a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
OnePlus Pad 2 prices leaked ahead of official debut
OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2 today, and before the formal debut, a new leak has reportedly revealed the Indian pricing for the upcoming tablet. According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad 2 may come with a higher price tag compared to last year's OnePlus Pad.
Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared the alleged Indian pricing and specifications of the OnePlus Pad 2 on X, along with images of the tablet's box. The leak suggests that the OnePlus Pad 2 will have a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 47,999, while the offering price is expected to be Rs. 45,999.
What all to expect from Summer Launch Event
At the OnePlus Summer Launch Event, expect the introduction of several new devices. The OnePlus Nord 4 will feature a 6.74-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and a 50MP primary camera, with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. It will run on Oxygen OS atop Android 14, with an expected price of ₹27,999.
The OnePlus Pad 2, expected to be priced at ₹45,999, could have a 12.1-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 9,510mAh battery. Additionally, OnePlus will launch the Watch 2R and Nord Buds 3 Pro, with the latter featuring 49dB Active Noise Cancellation.
Where, when and how to watch livestream?
The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will commence at 6:30 PM IST and will be broadcast live on all OnePlus social media channels.