LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus Summer Launch Event LIVE Updates: Nord 4 with metal design, Nord Buds 3 Pro unveiled!

6 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2024, 07:10 PM IST

OnePlus Summer Launch Event LIVE Updates: OnePlus unveils the OnePlus Nord 4 with metal design and Snapdragon+ Gen 3 processor and Nord Buds 3 Pro. The Watch 2R and Pad 2 awaited to debut at Summer Launch event in Milan today. Stay tuned for all the live updates.