Home / Technology / OnePlus to assist Nord 2 5G blast victim with medical expenses, new phone, says report

OnePlus to assist Nord 2 5G blast victim with medical expenses, new phone, says report

OnePlus Nord 2 5G blast was reported from Maharashtra
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Edited By Livemint

  • OnePlus is about to launch a new Limited edition smartphone Pac-Man on the lines of Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 5G blast has created a frenzy atmosphere among the users of OnePlus. Reportedly, the newly launched OnePlus Nord 2 exploded in Dhule, Maharashtra. As reported by the user, Suhit Sharma, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G caused burn and some serious damages to the phone. This was not the first such incident reported among Nord 2 users. The Chinese smartphone maker has reached out to him for assistance though. OnePlus has said to bear the medical expenses for Suhit and also offered him a brand new smartphone, according to MySmartPrice.

The company is yet to say anything officially on this matter. The victim has said on his Twitter profile that OnePlus is in constant touch with him.

This reported blast of OnePlus Nord 2 5G came as a shock to many. OnePlus is about to launch a new Limited edition smartphone Pac-Man on the lines of Nord 2. The Pac-Man will launch along with the proposed launch on OnePlus 9RT.

View Full Image
OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN, will be sold in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for 37,999
Click on the image to enlarge

OnePlus Pac-Man is being confirmed by the company to come with a price tag of 37,999 for Indian buyers. Interestingly, the back design will glow in dark atmosphere. The Nord 2 x Pac-Man edition smartphone targets the young and game enthusiasts. Pac-Man is believed to ship with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

 

