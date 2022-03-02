OnePlus is expected to bring another Nord device in India soon. Touted to be known as Nord 3, it will further expand the OnePlus’s mid-segment offerings here. The Chinese smartphone maker is consolidating its 20K price segment with Nord series launching back to back smartphones. It recently launched Nord CE 2 in India. Now, the OnePlus Nord 3 will further create disruption in the Indian smartphone market. OnePlus has been a successful brand in 30-35k price segment in India.

OnePlus Nord 3 is believed to ship with 150W fast charger which was revealed at MWC by Oppo and Realme. These two brands along with OnePlus, Vivo and iQOO are all part of BBK Electronics, China. OnePlus introduced Nord series in 2020 for the mid-tier buyers.

“This year, OnePlus will continue to release more products with 5G capabilities across an even greater price spectrum, including its most affordable 5G smartphone in India and Europe yet," said OnePlus.

Apart from working on Nord 3, OnePlus will also bring its flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro, to India by the end of this month. It was already revealed in China. The flagship smartphone series featured Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset there which it is likely to continue in India as well.

OnePlus will also launch a new retail model in India this year. This new model will allow its customers in India to order a product online and immediately pick-up said product in a retail store having an OnePlus store member set up the product for you.

The 150W fast charger is said to debut first on an OnePlus smartphone this year. This new SuperVOOC charger has been developed by Oppo. It can charger a 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 50 per cent in just five minutes, claims OnePlus.

In 2021, OnePlus shipped 11 million smartphones globally which was the highest annual shipment in OnePlus history. In addition, the OnePlus Nord smartphone line has surpassed a total of 10 million units sold, globally.

