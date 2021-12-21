OnePlus to launch OnePlus 10 series in January 2022, announces Pete

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus, will launch OnePlus 10 Pro next year in January. The CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, Pete Lau, confirmed it on December 21. The exact launch date is still not confirmed by him. The next generation of OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 10 Pro will see high end features such as newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is also expected that OnePlus will launch a base variant in the form of OnePlus 10.

The BBK Electronics brand, OnePlus, is expected to launch the OnePlus 10 series in China first or it could also be a world premiere of it. Pete Lau took to Weibo to confirm the January launch for OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 series would probably see the combination of 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM along with 12GB variant. It will be interesting to see whether OnePlus will continue its association with Hasselblad like it did with OnePlus 9 series.

The display could be the punch hole with a 6.78 inch size and AMOLED quality.

