After OnePlus launched Pac Man edition smartphone now the focus moves to OnePlus 9RT. The Chinese maker will launch the extension of its series 9 in India soon. OnePlus 9RT is already launched in the Chinese market and now it is expected to launch here in the premium category in which OnePlus has been a dominant player. The OnePlus 9RT price has been listed on the care app of the company. It will further strengthen the portfolio of OnePlus in the mid-premium segment.

As per the reports OnePlus 9RT will be launched via Amazon in India which has been a traditional online partner of the Chinese brand. The reports also say that the smartphone will be rebranded as OnePlus RT in India.

OnePlus RT is expected to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate. It could be launched in two variants; 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the second might be 8GB and 128GB model. The smartphone was launched for CNY 3,299 in Chinese market for the 8GB/128GB version which translates nearly to ₹38,800.

It is likely to ship with triple camera set-up of 50MP plus 16MP and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie could be of 32MP. The battery might range between 4,300mAh to 4,500mAh.

The Indian model of the 6GB/128GB version could be launched starting at around ₹37,999 but that would be challenging for the newly launched Nord 2 Pac Man edition smartphone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.