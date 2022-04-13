OnePlus has announced its partnership with JioPages. It offers the integration of JioPages, a browser custom made for TV screens, with its OnePlus TVs. JioPages will provide an enhanced browsing experience to OnePlus TV users via a faster Chromium engine migration. It will also provide webpage rendering along with consistent desktop-like experience on the TV screens, coupled with smoother mouse navigation and voice search, and an in-built Adblocker.

Equipped with two new features of VPN and Secure Mode, the latest version of the JioPages will enable OnePlus TV users access to global content along with a built-in safety mechanism ‘Secure Mode’ that will ensure zero third-party trackings and any unnecessary browser ads.

In addition, OnePlus TV users can browse through the Top Sites of various categories in one click and add their favorite websites as Quicklinks on home screen. With Quicklinks, a wide variety of Jio specific content such as JioMart, JioCinema, JioSaavn would be just a click away.

JioPages comes with regional language support which enables the user to navigate the app in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, and other regional languages. OnePlus TV users can select from three browsing modes, namely the Standard Mode, Private Mode, and a new student-friendly “Study Mode" which provides a class-wise curation of educational content along with subject-wise channel suggestions, as well as quick access to popular educational websites.

OnePlus witnessed over 300% YoY growth from 2020 to 2021, emerging among the top five leading smart TV brands in Q4 2021 in India market as per Counterpoint Research report.